Aspiring Pastor’s Claim He Took Too Much Cold Medicine Before Wife’s Slaying Could Be Viable Legal Defense: Expert

The killing of a North Carolina newlywed has consumed headlines in recent days after her husband, accused of her murder, suggested he may have stabbed her in his sleep after he took too much cold medicine. Now, a seasoned defense attorney says the man’s claim could hold up in court as a defense.

Matthew Phelps, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 29-year-old Lauren Hugelmaier, who was found stabbed to death in their Raleigh home on Friday. Phelps called 911 in a panic, telling the dispatcher that he took more cold medicine than he should have.

“It sounds farfetched to the general public,” Chris Beechler, of Beechler Tomberlin in Winston-Salem, tells PEOPLE. “But I will tell you, the idea that certain meds can get into your system and cause you to do things that you’re not aware of is completely possible.”

He adds: “Killing your wife, obviously there’s not much that’s worse than that. But I’m not gonna rule out that this could’ve happened. It’s the scariest thing in the world.”

Phelps told the dispatcher through tears that he awoke to find his wife dead, covered in blood, on their bedroom floor — “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it,” Phelps said. He noted that he had taken Coricidin Cough & Cold before going to sleep, saying, “I took more medicine than I should have.”

The case has left many people scratching their heads, as Phelps has said he doesn’t remember carrying out the alleged crime. He appeared in court on Tuesday alongside his attorney, Joe Cheshire, who said, “There’s a lot to this story I believe that will be told in the future.”

Phelps stayed silent during the hearing and did not enter a plea. Under state law, he could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted.

Was Phelps ‘Unable to Control His Physical Actions?’

Now, Beechler says that using the cold medicine claim as a defense in court could land Phelps with a lesser charge or, in very rare cases, a not guilty verdict. He says the defense could argue automatism, which holds that Phelps was unconscious during the alleged crime and “was unable to control his physical actions.”



“The other option is known as voluntary intoxication, when a person ingests — whether it’s alcohol or drugs — anything,” the attorney tells PEOPLE.

“It is generally not a legal excuse for a crime but if you’re in a mental state where you cannot premeditate, deliberate and form specific intent to kill, then you cannot be convicted of first-degree murder,” he says.

The drug, Coricidin, contains active ingredients common to cold medicines such as Chlorpheniramine and Dextromethorphan. Dr. Richard Stripp, a New York-based toxicologist, says Chlorpheniramine is often abused and large doses of the drug could cause those who ingest it to exhibit “bizarre” behavior and even experience hallucinations.

This fact, according to Beechler, could work in Phelps’ favor should he stand trial.

“If you can prove to a jury that you were impaired at the time [of the crime] and it was by choice — whether you drank or you took an extreme amount of cold medicine — you can sell that to a jury and convince them that, ‘hey, I did not actually form this specific intent to kill. I just did it. It just happened. I just lashed out. My body just did this.”

