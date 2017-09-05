PEOPLE Explains: Aspiring Pastor Accused of Fatally Stabbing Wife Says He Took Too Much Cold Medicine

A 28-year-old North Carolina man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing his wife to death while they slept in their Raleigh home on Friday.

The headline-making case has left many scratching their heads: The suspect, Matthew Phelps has said he doesn’t recall killing his wife, Lauren, 29, and even seemed to suggest to a 911 operator that cold medicine he took the night before might have led to his alleged actions.

Here are four things to know about the case:

1. Phelps Called 911 and Said ‘I Think I Did It’

In a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, Phelps, of Raleigh, called police in a panic at around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, declaring that Lauren was dead on their bedroom floor covered in blood. He told the dispatcher that his wife wasn’t breathing and that he was afraid to get close to her.

“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” he said. “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. I can’t believe this.”

As police work to determine the circumstances around Lauren’s death, Phelps seemed to suggest during the 911 call that cold medicine he took the night before might have led to what happened.

“I took more medicine than I should have,” he said. “I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good. A lot of times I can’t sleep at night. So, I took some.”

2. Phelps is Charged with Murder — and the Medicine Company Has Spoken Out

Police arrived at the couple’s Patuxent Drive home where they found Lauren suffering multiple stab wounds, authorities told PEOPLE. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

“While the investigation of the case is currently underway, preliminary findings have established that the crime was not a random act,” police said in a statement.

Phelps is charged with murder and is being held at Wake County Detention Center without bail, a jail spokesperson told PEOPLE.

In the wake of the incident, Bayer, the makers of Coricidin, issued a statement to PEOPLE.

“Bayer extends our deepest sympathies to this family,” officials reportedly said in the statement. “Patient safety is our top priority, and we continually monitor adverse events regarding all of our products. There is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior.”

3. Phelps is an Aspiring Pastor and Lauren Was a Teacher

Phelps and Lauren had been married for less than a year, ABC News reports. Both of their Facebook pages are filled with wedding photos of the young couple along with pictures that show their shared love for Star Wars.

One photo from their wedding showed the pair warring with lightsabers at the reception.

Lauren was a Sunday school teacher and Phelps was studying to be a pastor, a friend told ABC. Phelps’ account shows that he studied missions and evangelism at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.

Lauren’s Facebook indicated that she also worked at Scentsy and a recent video post showed the woman showing off a product which appears to be from the shop.

Phelps and Lauren’s family did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

4. Friends Remembered the Slain Woman as ‘Sweet’ and Kind-Hearted

A YouCaring fundraiser has been set up for Lauren’s grieving family. Meanwhile, those who knew Lauren shared memories of the young woman on her Facebook page.

“I am in disbelief. She was one of the purest souls one could ever meet,” one person wrote. “Her kind heart and sweet nature are an extremely rare find. She was a great friend to anyone lucky enough to call her one.”

Another person wrote in a Facebook post: “I miss you a lot. I can’t seem to stop thinking about you. Doesn’t seem to really matter where I am or what I’m doing. when I got the call I just couldn’t believe it. I wanted it to be a bad joke. I still do. The past couple of days I’ve just spent in shock.”

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, according to an update on Lauren’s page.

It is unclear if Phelps has entered a plea or retained an attorney.