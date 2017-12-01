Authorities in Jamaica are investigating the slaying of a 26-year-old aspiring model from Queens who was found by the side of the road with her throat slashed.

Police in Jamaica did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for information about the murder of Desiree Gibbon, who was due to return to New York City on Thursday. Her remains were found Sunday.

Instead, CBS New York reports that her mother, Andrea, is going to Jamaica, where she hopes to get some answers about her child’s death.

Andrea Gibbon tells the news station Desiree left for Jamaica in October, and had been staying at a resort her family owns in Montego Bay.

Andrea claims her daughter wanted to make a documentary film on the island.

“I’m hoping that in her fight, she has obtained some DNA, whether under her fingernails, on her body or her teeth, somewhere,” Andrea Gibbon told NBC New York.

She said to NBC that in addition to having her throat slashed, her daughter was also badly beaten.

Desiree Gibbon GoFundMe

Speaking to PIX 11, Andrea remembered getting the call that changed her life.

“They said, ‘Your daughter has been found by the side of the road, her throat slashed,'” Gibbon said. “They have no clues. They don’t know who did it.”

The grieving mom told PIX 11 she believes her daughter was “lured from that hotel because she had nothing on her … she didn’t have a purse, she didn’t have an IDs, she didn’t have money, she didn’t have her bank card.”

She told CBS she believes the killing was plotted.

“My belief is it was a cold, calculated, planned out murder,” Andrea Gibbon said. “It wasn’t a random act of violence. It is somebody she knew, somebody she trusted, and somebody who betrayed her.”

A GoFundMe page has been established by Desiree’s aunt, to help with costs of her impending funeral.

PEOPLE was unable to reach any of Desiree’s relatives for comment.