Aspiring Actress Goes Missing From Hollywood Home — and Friends Suspect Foul Play

A 25-year-old woman who moved from Macedonia to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career has not been seen or heard from in over a week, PEOPLE confirms.

The Los Angeles Police Department is calling on the public to aid in its search for aspiring actress Adea Shabani, who vanished under suspicious circumstances on Feb. 23.

According to police, the acting student left her apartment on North Wilcox Avenue in Hollywood at around 11 a.m. that day, and never returned.

The front door to her apartment was unlocked, indicating to police she didn’t expect to be gone long.

Investigators got involved after friends reported she had missed an important class at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting.

Shabani has also been a non-presence on social media, which is unlike her, friends told police. Shabani is described by detectives as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Investigators have not disclosed any information to suggest foul play was involved in the woman’s disappearance. However, friends tell KTLA they think she is being held against her will.

“This is not her, this is not her,” friend Emma Joe told the news station. “Something is going on with her, we don’t know where she is. It’s just so sad, we’re just hoping she’s alive.”

Concerned friends spent much of Thursday canvassing her neighborhood, searching for any signs of the missing woman, KTLA reports.

Shabani’s mother has flown in from Macedonia to look for her daughter.