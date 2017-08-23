Arrest Reports Detail Max Kennedy’s Allegedly ‘Irate’ Behavior During House Party in Hyannis Port

Arrest reports obtained by PEOPLE allege that Matthew “Max” Kennedy — one of Robert F. Kennedy’s 11 children — “yelled” at police “incoherently” before throwing himself against a wall and smashing a cabinet full of “glass valuables” on Sunday morning when police officers tried entering the home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, where he was attending a rowdy party.

Kennedy, 52, and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline R. Kennedy, were both arrested and charged with disorderly conduct stemming from the incident.

Max Kennedy has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His daughter has not yet appeared before a judge to enter a plea.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach both directly have been unsuccessful. Max’s attorney has not returned repeated messages for comment and court officials say Caroline has not retained a lawyer.

According to the arrest reports, Barnstable, Massachusetts, police were dispatched to the home — on the 100 block of Irving Avenue, not far from the historic Kennedy family compound — about 1:15 a.m. Sunday by a neighbor complaining about the noise.

As officers approached the house, they could see people inside with microphones, singing to loud music, the reports state. There were also empty beer cans strewn all across the front lawn, and police learned that there had been “several complaints about the noise … throughout the evening,” including incidents of people lighting fireworks from a nearby pier, according to the reports.

Officers knocked at the door, and the music immediately lowered. A woman answered and was talking to police when Max Kennedy walked up and “immediately became angry with me,” the arresting officer wrote in the reports obtained by PEOPLE.

Not long after, the music began to blare again and the officers informed the elder Kennedy that he was violating noise restrictions. The arrest report alleges he refused to identify himself and, when asked for his license, “became irate.”

Officers noted he had “glassy” and “blood shot eyes” and claim he was “sweating profusely.”

Max allegedly “yelled” at the officers, telling them not to enter the home, according to the reports. As police approached the door, he “yelled and screamed” and told them to leave, they claim. The arrest report further alleges he was making “erratic movements.”

An officer went to enter the home “and Kennedy began screaming incoherently and throwing himself against the wall,” the reports states. He allegedly grabbed a cabinet and toppled it in anger.

When police went to detain him, “he pulled away by stiffening his arms,” according to the report. He allegedly refused instructions from police to relax his arms and continued resisting arrest.

The arresting officer said in his report that while he was detaining Max, people in the room said, “You don’t know who you’re messing with” and informed the policeman that “he was a district attorney.”

Max was led outside in handcuffs and a large crowd of partygoers began to amass. Back-up was summoned just as Caroline allegedly ran towards the officer’s cruiser, where she allegedly tried opening the door, according to the reports.

An officer managed to stop her, which angered the crowd. In his report, the officer said he was surrounded by an “angry mob” that was filming the entire ordeal with their smart phones.

Several officers responded and helped disperse the group.

Father and daughter were also charged with violating a local anti-noise ordinance. Authorities have said no other arrests were made at the party.

Max and Caroline Kennedy were released on their own recognizance after being taken into custody early Sunday.

• Reporting by ADAM CARLSON