Arrest Made in Killing of Milwaukee 6-Year-Old Shot While Saying Goodbye to His Mother

It has been three months since the fatal shooting of Justin Evans, Jr., a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy who was fatally shot on his grandmother’s porch. This week, a 34-year-old man was arrested on charges of reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Robert Anderson, Jr., of Milwaukee, was detained Monday and remains in police custody without bail.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has appeared before a judge to enter a plea to the charges against him, which further include one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Justin was fatally shot July 22 while on his way to a fishing trip.

The bullet that killed him struck him as he was running up the stairs of the porch to say goodbye to his mother, according to police.

Justin is the city’s youngest homicide victim this year.

The complaint alleges one witness spotted Anderson standing in the middle of the road, yelling, just moments before gunfire rang out.

The witness claims he heard Anderson warning someone to “get off [the defendant’s] f—ing block.”

According to the criminal complaint, the witness allegedly told police Anderson started running and firing shots allegedly intended for people in a fleeing car.

The witness allegedly said Anderson hopped into a car moments after the shooting, and that the vehicle he was in sped off.