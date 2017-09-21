Arkansas Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with 4 Students and Told Teen ‘How Good He Looked in Class’

An Arkansas teacher is facing a sexual assault charge for allegedly having sex with four students from two schools, PEOPLE confirms.

Jessie Goline, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual assault, jail record show. Authorities allege she had sexual relationships with four students over a three-month period in 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Between January and April of last year, the Marked Tree High School teacher allegedly took two students back to her Jonesboro apartment on the same day and had sex with them in separate encounters, according to the publication.

She faces just sexual assault charge because only one student was a minor at the time of the alleged encounters, the paper reports. Goline allegedly told investigators she believed the minor was 18 at the time but later learned that he was “way younger than what he told her,” the Democrat-Gazette reports, citing court documents.

The arrest comes after months of investigation, WREG reports. Goline was placed on administrative leave in May. Goline’s now-deleted Facebook page listed her as an art teacher. Her account also stated that she is married.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Three of the alleged victims were from the Marked Tree School District and the other was a student at East Poinsett County School District, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

One of the alleged victims told investigators that Goline commented on “how good he looked in class” and sent him a photo of herself wearing a thong, the publication reports. He added that Goline allegedly “texted him that she would like to have sex with him but he was too young,” court documents stated, according to KAIT.

Marked Tree police began investigating the teacher in April when a concerned parent threatened to harm Goline, KAIT reports. The parent claimed that Goline was having sex with multiple students.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Documents state that the school’s principal was in the process of reporting Goline when she burst into his office crying, according to the outlet. When the principal asked if there was anything she needed to confess, Goline allegedly responded: “I’m not going to lose my husband.”

Neither Marked Tree nor East Poinsett County immediately responded to a request for comment from PEOPLE.