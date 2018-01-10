Arkansas Man Allegedly Murdered Wife For Changing TV Channel From Football Game

An Arkansas man allegedly told police he stabbed his wife to death because she changed the channel on their television while he was watching a football game, PEOPLE confirms.

An affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges that Tony Thomas, 58, murdered his wife, Elke, on Nov. 19, 2017.

The affidavit states that Thomas told investigators he had gone outside to smoke a cigarette and returned to find the channel had been changed from the football game he was watching.

An argument ensued, according to court documents, after Thomas allegedly asked his wife for the score of the football game he had been watching.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“She began yelling at him and got in his face,” the criminal complaint alleges. “He stated he got a knife from the wall and stabbed her. He claimed he’d blacked out and then when he ‘came to,’ he was over her with a knife in his hands.”

The charging documents allege he dragged her body outside, where he covered it with a blanket and tarp.

Police were called to the scene by a woman who was living with the couple and allegedly witnessed the killing.

Thomas also called 911, according to the court documents. He allegedly asked the dispatcher to send a “meat wagon and police” because he had killed his wife.

The witness told police she “heard glass break, and when she went into the living room, she saw Tony stabbing Elke,” the affidavit alleges.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

She ran outside and flagged someone down, asking them to call police, the affidavit alleges.

Thomas was allegedly found lying on the ground of his backyard next to the body, with his hands already on top of his head. The alleged murder weapon was found next to Elke’s remains.

In addition to murder, Thomas was charged as a habitual offender because he has been convicted of felony crimes.

He has not entered a plea to the charges, and it was unclear who his lawyer was Wednesday.

Thomas has been in Lonoke County Jail since Monday, without bond.

The charging documents do not account for the delay between the fatal stabbing and Thomas’ arrest.