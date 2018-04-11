DNA Leads to Murder Suspect's Arrest Three Years After Beating Death of 'Vibrant' Ariz. Woman

Three years after an Arizona woman was found beaten to death, authorities have arrested a suspect.

Allison Feldman was found dead in her Scottsdale, Arizona, home by her boyfriend on Feb. 17, 2015. She had been beaten to death, according to a police news release.

For years, Feldman’s death remained unsolved. Now, Scottsdale police have arrested a man they allege murdered the 31-year-old medical sales rep.

Ian L. Mitcham, 42, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday night, according to the release. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

“I’m elated that this guy has been caught,” Feldman’s father, Harley Feldman, told the local CBS affiliate. “We wish we wouldn’t be here but if we’re here, we’re glad he’s been caught by police.”

One of Feldman’s friends described her as “a loyal friend, a strong woman, vibrant, and full of life,” according to the outlet.

Mitcham was found through “familial DNA testing,” according to Scottsdale police. DNA found at the crime scene partially matched with Mitcham’s brother, who is incarcerated, and eventually, through interviews and tips, investigators were led to the suspect.

Authorities have not released a motive behind Feldman’s killing. It remains unclear how Mitcham knew Feldman.

In addition to the murder charge, Mitcham is charged with second-degree burglary.

In his initial court appearance, Mitcham denied knowing Feldman and could not explain why his DNA was at the crime scene, according to ABC15.

Attorney information for Mitcham was unavailable Wednesday.