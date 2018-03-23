Ariz. Sixth-Grade Teacher Accused of Sexual Relationship With 13-Year-Old Student in Her Class

A sixth-grade teacher in Arizona is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy in her class, PEOPLE confirms.

Brittany Zamora, 27, an instructor at Las Brisas Academy, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Kutis tells PEOPLE.

Police allege the relationship between Zamora and the student involved sexual activity both on and off school grounds as well as the exchange of naked photos, says Kutis.

The student’s parents had an app that alerted them to suspicious “keywords” on their son’s phone, Kutis explains. After confronting their son and looking at his phone, they allegedly found inappropriate texts between the boy and Zamora.

The parents subsequently told the school principal, who then contacted police, says Kutis.

“Parents need to be vigilant and know what their kids are doing online and on social media,” she says. “These parental monitoring apps are so important.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to a report filed with police in nearby Buckeye, which was obtained by multiple outlets, the student’s father claimed he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband “pleading with him not to contact the police.”

The dad alleged that Zamora’s husband offered to “meet up” and “settle this,” but he refused and hung up the phone.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Zamora’s husband.

On Friday, Liberty School District interim district superintendent Richard Rundhaug posted a letter on the Las Brisas school website saying, “As a result of the investigation conducted by the Goodyear Police Department, the teacher has been arrested and she is not expected to return to Las Brisas Academy.”

In an earlier statement, Rundhaug said the school notified law enforcement “immediately” after the student’s father reported the alleged relationship with Zamora on Wednesday night.

That statement continued, in part, “The safety of our students is our #1 priority. Transparency is equally important. We are fully cooperating with the Goodyear Police Department.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Zamora was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, where she is being held on $250,000 bond, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office tells PEOPLE.

According to a spokesman for the Maricopa County Courts, Zamora made an initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea.

She does not have an attorney who could comment on her behalf, the spokesman says.