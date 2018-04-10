Ariz. Mother Allegedly Laughed After Her Toddler Daughter Ate THC-Laced Mac and Cheese: Police

A 25-year-old Arizona woman has been taken into custody after authorities allege her toddler daughter consumed THC-laced butter while eating macaroni and cheese and the mom didn’t get help, PEOPLE confirms.

The criminal complaint against Alaina Marie Limpert, of Tempe, shows she was arrested last week on suspicion of child abuse, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to cultivate marijuana.

Limpert is due in court next week, at which time she’ll be asked to plead to these accusations.

Investigators allege in the complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, that Limpert and the child’s father — who is not named or charged — failed to seek “immediate emergency care” on Wednesday for their nearly 2-year-old daughter after the child ingested the drugged butter while eating mac and cheese with the father. (THC is the main active ingredient in marijuana.)

Limpert allegedly told police after her Thursday arrest that she’d made the THC-laced mac and cheese for her husband, the complaint states.

However, Limpert insisted she had no idea her daughter had eaten any of it, according to the complaint.

She was taken into custody after authorities were notified “by someone inside of the home” about the mac and cheese incident.

“It was witnessed inside of the residence that [both parents] laughed about the side effects the child experienced during that time and then proceeded to place her into their backyard pool to use the cold water to ‘shock’ her,” according to the criminal complaint, which does not describe this witness further.

As a result of the alleged abuse, child welfare officials removed three children at Limpert’s home, the complaint states.

Subsequent hospital testing confirmed the daughter, who is 21 months old, had consumed THC, police said in the complaint.

Limpert is no longer in custody but was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of her release.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful on Tuesday. She does not have an attorney of record who could speak on her behalf.

The complaint states that a search of Limpert’s home allegedly revealed a pair of marijuana grow tents in her garage with 20 potted plants “immediately recognizable as marijuana” inside one of the tents.

Authorities also allegedly found three tubs of THC butter, “numerous” pipes and bongs, hash oil and mushrooms, according to the complaint. A “live-in nanny,” who had been working in the home for two weeks, allegedly told police she had been “tasked” with watering the plants in the garage.