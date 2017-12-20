Arizona police arrested a woman who allegedly shot and killed her 2-year-old son last week.

Alyssa Pettibone was arrested on Monday by Buckeye Police Department officials and was charged with second-degree murder, according to their Facebook page.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting incident on Dec. 15 at about 4:12 p.m. Authorities found her son, Hudson, dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the bathroom floor, while Pettibone, 26, was found with stab wounds on her neck from an alleged suicide attempt, AZFamily.com reported.

It is unclear if she has entered a plea. Pettibone’s attorney, Hector Diaz, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

She was taken to a local hospital and was arrested following her release from the hospital. She is currently at the Maricopa County Jail.

Pettibone’s initial court appearance was on Tuesday, but she was not present. Diaz and her parents were, according to Fox 10 Phoenix. According to the outlet, her parents are watching over the daughter as she awaits trial.

When police interviewed Pettibone, she said she was sorry and that she knew she was in “deep, deep, deep,” adding, “No one would understand I…,” according to AZCentral.com.

Jeff Morris, a neighbor of Pettibone’s, told the outlet he was shocked to hear of what happened.

“I don’t understand why a mother would do that to her child,” he said. “You hear a lot about this… holidays bring out the worst in people I guess.”