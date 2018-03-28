Ariz. Mom Whose Kids Were Found Dead in Car Seats Had Been Investigated After Relative Alleged Neglect

Two months before her two children were found dead in their carseats, Brittany Velasquez’s family told authorities the young mom was having difficulties taking care of them, PEOPLE confirms.

Velasquez’s son, 2, and her 10-month-old daughter were found dead Monday in the car outside their Superior, Arizona, home. Velasquez, 20, has since been charged with two counts of murder as evidence found at the scene indicated unspecified foul play, according to statement by the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, new details reveal that Velasquez was investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety twice for alleged neglect and that local police visited the house multiple times over the last few years, sometimes after calls from a concerned relative, ACB15 reports.

On Jan. 1, a relative of Velasquez’ called police alleging she had stolen a fur coat, according to a police records obtained by USA Today. While speaking to police, the relative alleged that Velasquez kept disappearing for days at a time and leaving her kids with her family.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the DCS confirms that they received two reports of alleged neglect in the past but found no evidence of abuse. The first call came in October 2016, when the department received a report alleging that Velasquez would leave her son home with her mother for long periods of time.

Brittany Velasquez Pinal County Sheriff’s Office

“The child was seen on multiple occasions during the investigation. The DCS investigator concluded there were no indications the child was being abused or neglected and there were no legal grounds to remove the child,” the statement says.

The case was eventually closed after local authorities visited the children’s grandmother’s home and found no evidence a child had been harmed.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Jan. 5, a second neglect report was called into DCS alleging Velasquez had left her two children with her mother again. Through their investigation, DCS learned that while Velasquez worked, her mother took care of the children at her home.

DCS searched Velasquez’s apartment, enrolled her in a home visitation program, signed the children up for daycare at no extra cost and determined that there were no signs of abuse or neglect, according to the statement.

GoFundMe

Brother: ‘We Begged CPS to Take the Kids’

In June, Velasquez’s husband Christopher Mathew Miranda died, according to her Facebook.

“He was loved by many and this is very devastating to us all,” Velasquez wrote on a GoFundMe page. “He will be dearly missed.”

It is unclear how Miranda died. The couple married in August 2015, according to Velasquez’s Facebook.

Brittany Velasquez and Christopher Miranda (from left) GoFundMe

Family members told local media Velasquez was mentally unstable.

In an interview with FOX10, Velasquez’s brother, Vincent, alleged his sister had been suffering from mental illness since she was young. Calling her “deranged,” Vincent told the station she allegedly refused to get help.

“We tried,” Vincent told FOX10. “We begged CPS to take the kids. We begged the cops. Nothing would happen. Only thing we can do. We can’t kidnap the kids. My grandparents let them stay in the house. Other than that, that’s all we can do, know they are in a home, being fed.”

In their statement, DCS said: “While there were concerns raised regarding Ms. Velasquez’s previous mental health, no evidence was presented by anyone that indicated mental health issues were impeding Ms. Velasquez’s ability to parent.”

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the children’s cause of death.

Velasquez is being held on an unspecified amount of bail, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if she had retained legal counsel who could comment on her behalf.