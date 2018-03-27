Arizona Mom Arrested After Her Baby and Toddler Are Found Dead In Their Car Seats

An Arizona mother whose two children were found dead Monday evening strapped into their carseats in her vehicle has been charged with two counts of murder, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday “after two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 10-month-old girl, were found deceased in a vehicle.”

The statement adds that “both children were found in the vehicle strapped in their car seats.”

Investigators allegedly found evidence at the scene that indicated foul play, the statement reads, though it did not specify the evidence.

Brittany Velasquez, 20, the mother of the two children, has been charged.

The names of her children have not been released.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the children’s cause of death.

Velasquez is being held on an unspecified amount of bail, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if she had retained legal counsel who could comment on her behalf.