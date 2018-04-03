Arizona Mom Allegedly Used Taser to Wake Son for Easter Church Service: 'Get Up! It's Jesus' Day!’

An Arizona mother is accused of using a stun gun to wake up her teenage son for Easter church services, according to multiple reports.

Sharron Dobbins was arrested Sunday by Phoenix police and charged with one count of child abuse with intent to harm, according to the Arizona Republic.

Dobbins, 40, was released from jail hours after her arrest and made her her initial court appearance Monday, AZFamily reports.

She has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.

Earlier this week, Dobbins spoke to local station KNXV.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!'” Dobbins told the station. While police allege Dobbins applied the Taser to her son on the leg, Dobbins said she only made the Taser spark to scare her son but did not touch him.

“I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son,” she told KNXV.

She added, “I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first.”

After 12 hours in custody, Dobbins was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court April 16, according to AZFamily.