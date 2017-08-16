Ariz. Man Accused of Murder in 25-Year-Old Disappearance of Girlfriend Over Alleged Custody Battle

In January 1992, Davette Gaunt disappeared without a trace from her Vista, California, home.

At the time, the 32-year-old Delaware native was in a custody fight with her boyfriend, Christopher McDonald, over their two-year-old daughter.

Police weren’t aware of the case until May 1993 when a witness came forward and reported Gaunt had been missing for more than a year. The witness feared she was the victim of foul play.

The case remained unsolved for more than two decades, but on Monday, 25 years after Gaunt went missing, McDonald, 64, was arrested at his home in Safford, Arizona.

“We do believe it was a case of domestic violence and the motive may have stemmed from a pretty contentious custody hearing going on at the time,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Nelson tells PEOPLE. “We believe it was a fight, but we aren’t getting into the actual details. We have a very good idea of what happened.”

Nelson says that Gaunt and McDonald lived on and off together for years, and were living together at their Anza Avenue home at the time of her disappearance. Investigators believe that McDonald killed Gaunt in their home and disposed of her body in northern San Diego County or Riverside County. Her body has never been found.

Witnesses ‘More Forthcoming With Information’ Years Later

Homicide detectives in the 1990s investigated the case but “none of the leads panned out,” says Nelson. “They didn’t get far. They didn’t have enough evidence to prove she was killed. It is typical with cases like this a lot of times witnesses aren’t as forthcoming initially because they have fear for themselves, but as time and distance between the event occurs and people move on and their lives become more stabilized, they are usually more forthcoming with information.”

McDonald allegedly provided little information about the disappearance. “We had no information other than she had left,” Nelson says.

Nelson says that McDonald raised the couple’s daughter for a short time, but eventually his family members raised her in the Boston area.

The cold case was reopened again in 2011. A detective assigned to the homicide unit began to re-interview past witnesses and locate new ones.

“The detective was reading through the case and saw a couple of things he could work on, and as he kept pulling these threads, more of the case began to unravel,” says Nelson. “Between 2011 and today he was able to put together a strong enough circumstantial case and took it to the district attorney.”

Nelson says there is no DNA evidence in the case.

“This case was just your own old-fashioned, determined, dogged police work,” he says.

McDonald, who at one time played guitar in a local band in Safford, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service at his home in Safford on August 14. He was booked into the Graham County Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition back to California.

He was arrested on a murder warrant but has not yet been charged by prosecutors.

Nelson says investigators informed Gaunt’s mother of McDonald’s arrest on Monday.

“She was overjoyed,” he says. “She was almost speechless.”

It was not immediately clear if McDonald has retained an attorney. He has not yet entered a plea.