Arizona Man Accused of Strangling 13-Year-Old Stepdaughter Whose Body Was Found Dumped in the Desert

A Tucson, Arizona, man has been accused of strangling his 13-year-old stepdaughter, whose body was found in the desert less than 24 hours after she went missing from the family’s home last month, PEOPLE confirms.

Jayden Glomb’s stepfather, 37-year-old Joshua Lelevier, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a dead body in connection wth her death sometime around May 11, police said in a news release.

Lelevier is being held at the Pima County Jail in Arizona on a $500,000 bond.

He has not been formally charged and has not entered a plea, according to his public defender, who says Lelevier will next appear in court on June 12.

Authorities allege that multiple pieces of information connect Lelevier to Glomb’s death, including her blood in the family’s car and online searches on her computer that were made while she was in school and he was the only adult in the house, according to police documents obtained by the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson News Now.

The searches were about suicide, drug overdoses and exsanguination, or draining something of its blood, the documents state, according to the news outlets.

Along with those searches, forensic experts also found a word document “that could be interpreted as a suicide note,” which was allegedly deleted less than an hour after Lelevier said he first discovered Glomb missing, the Star reports.

Glomb’s mother told detectives that on the night of her daughter’s disappearance, Lelevier’s sweatshirt had “dirt and plant matter on it, as if he had been out in the desert,” according to the documents obtained by the Star and TNN.

Glomb was last seen alive the night of May 10, and Lelevier told authorities that he woke up around 1:30 a.m. the next morning and noticed the teen was missing.

He claimed he drove around the neighborhood looking for her and then woke up her mother and told her that Glomb was gone, the police documents show.

Police said that about 11:15 a.m. the next day, May 11, a passerby reported finding Glomb’s body in a nearby desert.

She had a ligature mark on her throat, according to the Star. Investigators reportedly found tire tracks in the area that were “consistent” with the tire tread pattern on the family’s Chevy Traverse.