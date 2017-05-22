Phoenix Man Accused of Murdering His Quadriplegic Fiancée and Their Unborn Child

A Phoenix man has been accused of murder in the 2014 deaths of his pregnant fiancée, who was quadriplegic, and their child, PEOPLE confirms.

Andres Bohn Reyes was arrested Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. Reyes, 28, has not entered a plea to his charges and it was unclear Monday if he has retained a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

He is being held on $250,000 bail.

Prosecutors in Maricopa County, Arizona, alleged in a statement that Reyes contributed to the death of 22-year-old Bridget Charlebois and the couple’s unborn child.

Charlebois was confined to a wheelchair after sustaining injuries during her childhood and could not move her arms or legs, while Reyes worked as her caretaker, according to authorities. She was nine-months pregnant at the time of her death.

“He had her caretakers fired and took on the role of the victim’s care provider,” prosecutors claim. “During that time, witnesses say he left her on at least one occasion for 12 hours with no food, water or care.”

The statement further alleges [Reyes] “admitted to firing pellets from an Airsoft gun at [the victim], knowing she was unable to protect herself from the assault.”

The evening before her death in February 2014, Charlebois was showing signs of medical distress, prosecutors said.

“However, Reyes did not seek medical attention,” they claimed. “The next morning, the victim was found deceased inside the home,” according to the statement.

“Reyes originally told investigators he did not know what to do when Charlebois became ill, even though Reyes had received some caretaker training, which included how to handle emergency situations.”

It took investigators months of work, along with medical examiners, “to connect the victim’s death to the lack of care she received from Reyes,” prosecutors said.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Charlebois’ family for comment on Monday. But her mother told the Arizona Republic, “I believe that’s what got her in trouble: She only wanted to see the good. She was sunshine and had such kindness, generosity and trust. She is anything that is bright and beautiful in the world.”

Charlebois’ mom said she got pneumonia and Reyes allegedly refused to call 911, leading to her death. (Prosecutors did not release Charlebois’ cause of death.)

“This arrest stems from the dedication of our cold case investigation team in cooperation with our law enforcement partners,” Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in the statement. “Thanks to their hard work, we are now able to take the next step in securing justice for the tragic loss of two lives.”

Reyes will appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.