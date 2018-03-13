Arizona Bride Arrested for Allegedly Driving Under the Influence to Her Own Wedding

One bride allegedly started her wedding party a little too soon.

An Arizona woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on the way to her own wedding, PEOPLE confirms.

Sgt.Chriswell Scott says Amber Young, 32, was arrested at the scene of a three-car accident on Monday morning.

Young was dressed in her wedding gown with her hair pulled back in a low bun and glasses resting on her head when she was handcuffed and placed into the back of a police car.

The bride-to-be did not have to stay in jail too long as she was booked but signed a criminal citation with a promise to appear in court at a later date – allowing her to still make it to her special day if she did not have cold feet following her arrest.

Scott adds he had “no clue” if she got married or not.

According to Fox News, Young was arrested and charged at about 10:30 a.m. in Marana, Arizona, after police officers arrived after the accident.

KVOA reported one person was injured and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In a now-deleted tweet, Scott wrote, “Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”