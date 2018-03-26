Ariz. Teacher Accused of Sex With 6th Grader Tells Judge: 'I Would Love to Go Home to My Husband'

A sixth-grade teacher Arizona teacher who is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy in her class appeared in court last Friday.

Brittany Zamora, 27, an instructor at Las Brisas Academy, was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Kutis previously told PEOPLE.

During her initial court appearance, Zamora asked the judge to be lenient with bond. According to a video of the appearance obtained by PEOPLE, Zamora told the judge she “would love to go home to my husband.”

The judge set her bond at $250,000. She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police allege the relationship between Zamora and the student involved sexual activity both on and off school grounds as well as the exchange of naked photos, Kutis told PEOPLE.

The student’s parents had an app that alerted them to suspicious “keywords” on their son’s phone, Kutis explained. After confronting their son and looking at his phone, they allegedly found inappropriate texts between the boy and Zamora.

The parents subsequently told the school principal, who then contacted police, said Kutis.

“Parents need to be vigilant and know what their kids are doing online and on social media,” she says. “These parental monitoring apps are so important.”

According to a report filed with police in nearby Buckeye, which was obtained by multiple outlets, the student’s father claimed he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband “pleading with him not to contact the police.”

The dad alleged that Zamora’s husband offered to “meet up” and “settle this,” but he refused and hung up the phone.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Zamora’s husband.

On Friday, Liberty School District interim district superintendent Richard Rundhaug posted a letter on the Las Brisas school website saying, “As a result of the investigation conducted by the Goodyear Police Department, the teacher has been arrested and she is not expected to return to Las Brisas Academy.”

In an earlier statement, Rundhaug said the school notified law enforcement “immediately” after the student’s father reported the alleged relationship with Zamora on Wednesday night.

That statement continued, in part, “The safety of our students is our #1 priority. Transparency is equally important. We are fully cooperating with the Goodyear Police Department.”

Zamora has not entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney who can comment on her behalf.