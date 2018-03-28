Ariz. Teacher Accused of Sex With 6th Grader Allegedly Texted Him: 'I Want You Every Day'

Police have documented a series of troubling text messages that they say were allegedly sent by a sixth-grade Arizona teacher who is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy in her class.

According to court records, Brittany Zamora, a 27-year-old instructor at Las Brisas Academy, allegedly sent several sexually-charged texts to the sixth grader.

In one exchange, the boy allegedly texted Zamora, saying that he wanted to have sex with her. “I know baby!” she allegedly responded, according to court records. “I want you every day with no time limit.”

In another exchange, she allegedly texted him that “If I could quit my job and (have sex with) you all day long, I would.”

Police also allege that Zamora sent the boy naked photos and at least one picture of herself in lingerie.

Brittany Zamora allegedly had a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Zamora was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Kutis previously told PEOPLE.

During her initial court appearance, Zamora asked the judge to be lenient with bond. According to a video of the appearance obtained by PEOPLE, Zamora told the judge she “would love to go home to my husband.”

The judge set her bond at $250,000. She was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police allege the relationship between Zamora and the student involved sexual activity both on and off school grounds as well as the exchange of naked photos, Kutis said.

The student’s parents had an app that alerted them to suspicious “keywords” on their son’s phone, Kutis explained. After confronting their son and looking at his phone, they allegedly found inappropriate texts between the boy and Zamora.

The parents subsequently told the school principal, who then contacted police, said Kutis.

According to a report filed with police in nearby Buckeye, which was obtained by multiple outlets, the student’s father claimed he received a phone call from Zamora and her husband “pleading with him not to contact the police.”

The dad alleged that Zamora’s husband offered to “meet up” and “settle this,” but he refused and hung up the phone.

PEOPLE has been unable to reach Zamora’s husband.

On Friday, Liberty School District interim district superintendent Richard Rundhaug posted a letter on the Las Brisas school website saying, “As a result of the investigation conducted by the Goodyear Police Department, the teacher has been arrested and she is not expected to return to Las Brisas Academy.”

Zamora has not entered a plea. Court records do not reflect an attorney who can comment on her behalf.