Ariz. Man Allegedly Killed Wife and Daughter, Tried to Kill Son: 'Just Let Me Do What I Need to Do'

An Arizona man is accused of murdering his wife and teen daughter and trying to kill his teenage son — and telling the boy “Just let me do what I need to do” when he tried to fight back.

Hernando Enriquez, 44, is the sole suspect in the Feb. 2 stabbing deaths of his 44-year-old wife, Sandra Enriquez, and the couple’s 15-year-old daughter, Isabelle Enriquez, inside their Tucson home.

The warrant says Enriquez’s 17-year-old son was at school at the time of the killings, but received a “strange” call from his father that afternoon asking that he come home early.

The teen arrived to find his father waiting for him outside. The warrant alleges Enriquez told his son the other family members were inside playing a game. As the boy walked through the door, Enriquez allegedly began starting hitting him on the head, either with a hammer or tire iron, states the warrant.

The son defended himself, and told police his dad said, “Just let me do what I need to do,” and “I am taking away your mom and sister and I need to finish this,” the warrant alleges.

The alleged struggle between father and son continued through much of the house and into the kitchen, where Enriquez allegedly grabbed a knife and started stabbing the boy, the warrant states.

Covered in blood, the teen was able to wriggle free from his father, and fled the home, running down the street to a neighbor’s home.

The boy, bleeding from head wounds, started banging on the door, the warrant alleges. The neighbor called police after Enriquez’s son accused his father of trying to kill him.

Officers arrived at the home but saw no trace of Enriquez. But they allegedly found the bodies of Sandra and Isabelle in a bathtub.

Outside the residence, cops found a bloodied Enriquez lying on the ground with his hands underneath him. The warrant alleges Enriquez resisted officers’ commands, and instead, repeatedly mumbled that they should “just go ahead and kill me.”

Tasers were used to subdue him, the warrant alleges, and he was handcuffed.

Police have yet to disclose a possible motive for the violence.

Enriquez remains in custody with no set bail. He has yet to enter a plea to the two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder he faces, and it was unclear Thursday if he had retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.