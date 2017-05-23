Ariana Grande Says She’s ‘Broken’ After Manchester Concert Explosion Results in 19 Deaths: ‘I Don’t Have Words’

Ariana Grande has spoken out about the devastating news of 19 people killed and at least 50 others injured in an explosion at her Manchester Arena concert in the U.K. on Monday night.

“Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” Grande tweeted following police confirmation of the number of deaths and injuries.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the arena following Grande’s Dangerous Woman show.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

“We are currently treating this as a terrorist incident until we have further information,” Hopkins said in a press conference, adding: “The injured are being treated at six hospitals across Greater Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have been affected and we are doing all we can to support them.”

The victims’ identities were not confirmed by authorities, though numerous reports highlighted Grande’s largely youth-skewing fan base, including children, teens and young adults.

“Ariana is okay,” her rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are further investigating what happened.”

British Prime Minister Teresa May says her thoughts are with victims and families after what is being treated by police “as an appalling terrorist attack.”

Many from the music world and Hollywood celebrities expressed their condolences as well.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” concertgoer Esme Findlay, 20, told PEOPLE. “It was really loud; it sounded like a huge bang.”

Attendee Lori Templeton, 15, shared with PEOPLE: “It was so so loud. Everyone turned and looked, and people started screaming and running out exits and back into the arena. People were screaming and running and falling over chairs. It was really scary. … For the first time in my life, I thought I was going to die. “