Cher, Katy Perry and More Send Prayers to Victims of Ariana Grande’s Manchester Concert Explosion

Social media was flooded with condolences and heartfelt messages following the devastating news of 19 dead and at least 50 injured at Manchester Arena in the U.K. where Ariana Grande performed a concert on Monday evening.
The explosion was reported “within the foyer area” of the venue about 10:30 p.m., according to the British Transport Police. The nature of the explosion and the exact number of casualties were not immediately clear.
“This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” Manchester police said on Twitter.
“Ariana is okay,” a rep for Grande, 23, said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We are further investigating what happened.”
One of Grande’s opening acts for her U.K. tour, Puerto Rican-Italian rapper BIA, tweeted: “Guys we are okay! Thank you we love you.”
Musicians and celebrities from around the world expressed their condolences to Grande and the concertgoers inside Manchester Arena.
“My prayers go out to ppl of Manchester… Had special times there from youth & beyond,” Cher tweeted.
“Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande’s show,” Katy Perry wrote on Twitter.
“Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators,” Demi Lovato tweeted.
The Greater Manchester Police first shared news of the reported incident at approximately 11 p.m. local time, before updating that emergency personnel were responding to the “serious incident” and urging people to stay away from the area. Then, at 11:45 p.m. local time, they released a statement announcing, “There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured” after a reported explosion.