Suspect in Maryland Stabbing Deaths of ‘3 Little Angels’ in Their Beds Deemed Competent to Stand Trial

When Maryland mom Andrena Kelley returned home from working the overnight shift as a nurse last month, she came upon a horrific scene.

Her 6-year-old daughter Nadira Withers and the girl’s cousins Ariana DeCree and Ajayah DeCree, ages 9 and 6 respectively, were found stabbed to death inside their beds in the basement, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Within hours of the discovery on Aug. 19 in Prince George County, Antonio Williams, 25, who was reportedly babysitting the three girls, which included his younger sister Withers, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He is currently in jail and being held without bond.

An attempt to reach Williams’ public defender was unsuccessful.

On Thursday, he attended a hearing and Judge Ann Wagner-Stewart deemed Williams competent after listening to testimony from a psychologist who interviewed him, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Bathsheba Sumter, mother to the DeCree girls, told the Post that she wants Williams to receive the death penalty even though Maryland does not have capital punishment.

“The world was robbed of three little angels,” Sumter told the Post. “This is horrific. I want justice.”

Attempts to reach Sumter, who is based in New Jersey, was unsuccessful. The DeCree children were spending some of their summer vacation with their cousin Withers.

The girls were supposed to start school this week. According to reports, Sumter is still reeling after the killings.

“There no explanation for this at all,” she told the Post. “[Williams] loved them. He played with them. We cooked out together.”

According to the police report, Williams allegedly confessed to law enforcement.

“Williams waived his Miranda rights and provided investigators with a full confession of how he stabbed and killed” his sister and two cousins. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea.

His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18.