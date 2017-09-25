Anthony Weiner Gets Federal Prison for Sexting Teenager – in Case That Shook Presidential Election

Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced Monday to 21 months in federal prison with three years probation for sending sexually explicit messages and photos to a 15-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote addressed Weiner at sentencing, telling him, “This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment.” When she handed down the sentence, Weiner, who held his face in his left hand, began sobbing.

He will begin serving time on Nov. 6. He must register as a sex offender after his prison term is complete. He cannot appeal his sentence due to his guilty plea.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said: “Anthony Weiner, a former Congressman and candidate for Mayor, asked a girl who he knew to be 15 years old to display her naked body and engage in sexually explicit behavior for him online. Justice demands that this type of conduct be prosecuted and punished with time in prison. Today, Anthony Weiner received a just sentence that was appropriate for his crime.”

Weiner, 53, whose estranged wife, Huma Abedin, was a top aide to Hillary Clinton, pleaded guilty in May to a single count of transferring obscene material to a minor.

Between Feb. 17 and 23, 2016, Weiner and the teen participated in three video chat sessions on Skype, and “it was then that the minor victim made clear that she was not just a minor — she was in fact, only 15 years old,” prosecutors wrote in court papers. “That did not stop Weiner.”

Prosecutors continued, “During the latter two Skype sessions, on February 18 and 23, 2016, and in a Snapchat communication on March 9, 2016, the defendant used graphic and obscene language to ask the Minor Victim to display her naked body and touch herself, which she did.”

Weiner, the father of a 5-year-old son, also sent an obscene message to the teen on the app Confide, “describing what he would do to her, if she were 18,” prosecutors Amanda Kramer and Stephanie Lake wrote.

Prior to his sentencing, Weiner cried while reading a written statement, saying in part, “The crime I committed was my rock bottom,” adding, “I was a very sick man for a long time.”

Weiner, a Democrat, resigned his congressional seat in June 2011 after his first sexting scandal, and his second sexting scandal in 2013 scuttled his bid for a political comeback as a New York City mayoral candidate.

While Weiner‘s attorneys asked for probation and no prison time, prosecutors wanted Weiner to serve to 21 to 27 months behind bars. He faced up to 10 years in prison.

“On prior occasions, as here, Weiner has followed the same pattern: he initially denied his conduct; he suffered personal and professional consequences; he publicly apologized and claimed reform,” prosecutors wrote in court papers.

“Yet, he has, on multiple occasions, continued to engage in the very conduct he swore off, progressing from that which is self-destructive to that which is also destructive to a teenage girl — a minor the law recognizes as needing protection.”

The teen initiated the contact with Weiner on Jan. 23, 2016, via Twitter, and “early on” told Weiner that she was a high school student, prosecutors said. He told the teen she was “kinda sorta gorgeous.”

Their interactions continued intermittently through March 2016 over Twitter, Facebook Messenger, and the confidential messaging apps Kik, Confide and Snapchat.

When the victim revealed the exchanges to the Daily Mail in Sept. 2016, it led to the FBI seizing Weiner‘s computer. Subsequently, former FBI Director James Comey made his bombshell announcement shortly before Election Day that the FBI had uncovered emails belonging to Abedin on Weiner’s computer that appeared to be “pertinent” to the Clinton email investigation. Comey announced that the FBI was re-opening its investigation into Clinton’s emails, which Clinton has said contributed to her defeat.

Nine days later, and just 36 hours before the election, Comey announced there was nothing new in this batch of emails and that the FBI would not seek charges against the Democratic nominee.

“Well, great. Too little, too late,” Clinton wrote in her new best-selling memoir, What Happened. “The rest is history.”