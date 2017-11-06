Anthony Weiner Set to Report to Prison After Pleading Guilty for Sexting Underage Girl

Anthony Weiner is about to serve his time behind bars.

The former New York congressman is due to report to Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts by 2 p.m. to begin his 21-month sentence after pleading guilty in May for repeatedly sexting a 15-year-old girl.

Devens is one of only nine federal prisons that offers treatment for sex addiction, which Weiner asked he continue at his sentencing, according to the New York Daily News.

In September, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison with three years probation. He also must register as a sex offender after his prison term is complete and cannot appeal his sentence due to his guilty plea.

The disgraced congressman, who is divorcing top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, sobbed as Judge Denise Cote of the Southern District of New York handed down the sentence, telling him, “This is a serious crime that deserves serious punishment.” He grabbed tissues to wipe away his tears and stood crying after the judge left the courtroom in lower Manhattan.

At the sentencing, prosecutor Amanda Kramer of the U.S. Attorney’s office asked for 21 to 27 months behind bars, noting that on “three occasions in 2016, he asked the 15-year-old to get naked and asked her to perform.”