Ex-NFL Player Named Primary Suspect in His Wife of Less Than a Year’s Homicide

Former Dallas Cowboys player, Anthony McClanahan, has been detained as a primary suspect in a possible domestic violence homicide.

PEOPLE confirms the 46-year-old’s wife, Keri “KC” McClanahan, of Arizona, 28, was found dead early Thursday morning at the Park Regency condominiums in Park City, Utah. The Park City Police Department has ruled the apparent cause of death was knife wounds to her throat.

KC’s body was found in a bed when the police arrived at the third-floor room, according to Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter during a Thursday morning news conference. Officials found her body after someone from the hotel flagged down a patrol sergeant to report a “ruckus” in the room. There appeared to be a trail of blood through part of the parking lot.

Anthony and KC wed on Jan. 14 at Galbraith Mountain Bike Park in Bellingham, Washington as shared in their wedding announcement on The Knot. KC leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The case is the first homicide in Park City since a murder in spring 2016.

In court documents filed Friday in Third District Court, McClanahan was “detained by Park City Police and is a suspect in a homicide involving domestic violence,” according to multiple local media outlets.

The Utah Attorney General’s office asked for a no-bail warrant against McClanahan as he “now poses a flight risk due, as he has no ties to the State of Utah, has criminal charges pending in Arizona and Utah involving Domestic Violence, and has demonstrated a recent willingness to be a fugitive from justice,” as stated in court documents.

“She was such an amazing mother and such a beautiful humanitarian,” KC’s sister, Heather Gauf, said to The Salt Lake Tribune on Friday. “This is going to deeply affect my little niece and nephew, to know that their mother was murdered,” shared Gauf of KC who had fled from husband Anthony more than once.

On Oct. 12, Anthony was arrested and charged with child kidnapping and being a Fugitive from Justice, according to a statement from PCPD. The first-degree felony child kidnapping case involves his 8-year-old son from a previous relationship. Anthony allegedly took him from school property in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Oct. 3. Anthony has not made a plea yet and has not gone to court.

Homicide charges have not been filed against McClanahan. The case will be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office early next week.