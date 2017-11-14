Former Dallas Cowboys Player Allegedly Murdered Wife by Slashing Her Throat

A former professional football player has been charged with murder after allegedly slashing his wife’s throat, PEOPLE confirms.

On Nov. 2, Anthony McClanahan, 46, a linebacker who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys but never appeared in a game, was detained as the primary suspect in his wife Keri “KC” McClanahan’s slaying that day.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, an unnamed person called 911 after allegedly seeing McClanahan crawling through the hallways of the Park Regency condominiums in Park City, Utah, on his stomach, screaming for help.

An officer who was nearby arrived and allegedly found McClanahan outside the building, with no shoes or socks, crawling around on the ground.

According to the documents, McClanahan laid on his stomach as officers approached and began convulsing, and then began moving back and forth across the ground, as if he were making a “snow angel.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

McClanahan allegedly told police that two or three men assaulted him, his wife, and “his baby” but allegedly refused to tell officers where his wife was, the documents state. They eventually found her “unresponsive and covered in blood.”

Officers noted seeing only superficial wounds to McClanahan’s face, neck, wrists, arms and torso, according to the documents.

Keri McClanahan, 28, had numerous cuts to the front, back, and sides of her neck, as well as other defensive wounds and carpet burns, state the documents.

Keri was killed with a paracord knife she wore around her wrist for protection, the documents state.

McClanahan is still being held in the Salt Lake County jail, where he has been held without bail since being detained earlier this month.

It was unclear Tuesday if McClanahan has retained an attorney. He has not yet entered a plea.