Suspect in Berlin Christmas Market Truck Attack Killed in Police Shootout in Milan: Reports

An intense manhunt for the suspect in Monday’s truck attack at a crowded Berlin Christmas market ended early Friday when attacker killed in a shootout with police near Milan, according to multiple reports.

Anis Amri, 24, reportedly pulled out a gun when an officer asked him to produce identification during a routine traffic stop in Milan, Italy, in the early morning hours, according to CNN. He reportedly shot the officer before being killed by a second cop on the scene, according to CNN.

“The person who attacked our police officers was killed,” Interior Minister Marco Minniti said at a news conference, according to the New York Times. “There is absolutely no doubt that the person who was killed was Anis Amri, the suspect in the terrorist attack in Berlin.”

Twelve people were killed and 48 injured when a truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in western Berlin on Monday. European officials had been searching for the Tunisian-born Amri since Wednesday after releasing a previously detained man due to a lack of evidence.

The hunt for Amri began when officials reportedly found his identity documents in the truck, a security official told CNN.

Amri reportedly caught a train to Milan after traveling from France and additional patrols were implemented in the Italian city after police received a tip that Amri might be in the area, Reuters reports. Minniti said the officers involved in the shootout “have done an extraordinary service to our community.”

Now, officials are looking to determine how one of the most wanted men in Europe managed to travel freely amid patrols and an intense manhunt, according to the Times.

ISIS has claimed that it inspired the attack, according to CNN. And German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called the incident a likely terrorist attack.

“This is a difficult day. I am, like millions of people during these hours, horrified and shocked by what happened at the Breitscheidplatz in Berlin,” she said, according to the New York Times. “We must assume at the current time that it was a terrorist attack.”