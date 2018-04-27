'Truth Prevails': Bill Cosby Sex Assault Survivor Andrea Constand Celebrates Conviction

Andrea Constand reacted on Twitter following Bill Cosby’s conviction Thursday for drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004.

“A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices. Congratulations. Truth prevails,” Constand tweeted on Friday.

A very profound and heartfelt thank you to the Commonwealth of PA, Montgomery County, for their service and sacrifices.

Congratulations.

Truth prevails. — Andrea Constand (@dreconstand2017) April 27, 2018

Cosby was convicted on three charges in connection with sexually assaulting Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion, when she worked at Temple University.

During the trial, Constand testified that she took three blue pills and drank wine at Cosby’s request. She passed out, and then woke up to find Cosby sexually assaulting her, The New York Times reports.

“I was kind of jolted awake and felt Mr. Cosby on the couch beside me, behind me, and my vagina was being penetrated quite forcefully, and I felt my breast being touched,” Constand testified, according to the paper. “I was limp, and I could not fight him off.”

Cosby had been tried last year on those same accusations but that jury failed to reach a verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

Cosby has been accused of similar crimes by more than 60 women. He has denied all the allegations.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH Cosby Accuser Lily Bernard Weeps As She Leaves Court

During a press conference Thursday, District Attorney Kevin Steele became emotional while thanking Constand for her courage to come forward and to stay the course despite numerous obstacles.

“The most important person in this is Andrea Constand,” Steele said. “Fourteen years later, it might be easy to forget that she is the first courageous person to stand up and go to the authorities and say that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her.”

A date for Cosby’s sentencing has not been set. State law allows a maximum possible penalty of 10 years per charge — or 30 years total.

Cosby’s attorneys have said they will appeal. “We are very disappointed by the verdict,” attorney Tom Mesereau said after the verdict. “We don’t think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything.”

Until his sentencing, Cosby remains free on bail (reportedly in the amount of $1 million). He has been ordered to turn over his passport and stay confined to his Pennsylvania home, court records show.