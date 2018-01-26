Who Killed Andra and Brad Sachs? How Neighbor's Surveillance Camera Footage Helped Catch Murderer

The murders in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2014, stunned the ritzy beach community of San Juan Capistrano, California.

Andra Sachs, a real estate mogul, and her husband Brad, a former champion surfer, were shot 10 and 12 times each while in bed in their $2.5 million home. Their son Landon, 8 at the time, was left paralyzed in the rampage.

On today’s episode of People Now, shown above, PEOPLE Staff Writer Caitlin Keating explains that the couple’s 17-year-old daughter escaped the carnage and dialed 911, “saying that she woke up to gunshots.”

“It was really more than a murder,” says Keating. “It was an execution.”

The family had been touched by tragedy in the past: In 1999, 18-month-old Sabrina, the youngest of the Sachses’ four children, fell into the backyard hot tub and drowned. Her death devastated Andra — a self-made real-estate mogul with a net worth of $80 million — and rocked her marriage to Brad, who at the time of his own death had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Police were initially stumped on the murders. But about a month later, a neighbor’s surveillance camera picked up footage of a car that would eventually lead to the killer’s capture.

“After looking at more surveillance of nearby highways, they saw it was a white Prius,” says Keating.

When investigators asked other family members if they knew someone with a white Prius, family members said yes — and that it was someone very close to them.