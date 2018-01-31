Amy Duggar Offers Support to the 13 House of Horrors Children, Wishes She Could Adopt Them

Amy Duggar King is willing to open her home for the 13 Turpin children who were allegedly held captive in their parents Perris, California, home – which has been dubbed the House of Horrors.

The cousin of the famed large reality show family the Duggars tweeted supportive sentiments toward the Turpins on Monday, writing, “I just texted [my husband] Dillon and told him I wanted to adopt all 13 Turpin children.”

The Turpin children range in ages from 2 to 29. Duggar is 31.

“I would love to show them true love and have a beautiful life and provide a secure and stable home for them. #ifonly #houseofhorrors God can restore what the devil has stolen,” Duggar continued.

I just texted Dillon and told him I wanted to adopt all 13 Turpin children. I would love to show them true love and have a beautiful life and provide a secure and stable home for them. #ifonly #houseofhorrors

God can restore what the devil has stolen😭 — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 29, 2018

In a second tweet, she took aim at the parents of the children, David and Louise Turpin, who stand accused of torturing their own children.

Anyone who can hurt animals and starve /torture children in any way need to be hung by their toenails. Watching the news just breaks my heart💔 — AmyRking (@amyduggar) January 29, 2018

“Anyone who can hurt animals and starve /torture children in any way need to be hung by their toenails. Watching the news just breaks my hear,” she wrote.

Amy Duggar King Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty

The “crazy” Duggar, as she calls herself on Instagram, knows what it’s like to come from a big family, as she is the niece of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and is a cousin to all 19 Duggar children.

The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges against them including torture, child abuse and false imprisonment.

David and Louise Turpin with their 13 children. David-Louis Turpin/Facebook

Earlier this month, the couple’s 17-year-old daughter escaped the home and called 911, telling police she and her siblings had been bound with chains and padlocks.

A California hospital official told PEOPLE it will be a long road to recovery for the 13 siblings.

“They have undergone a horrible period in their life,” said Mark Uffer, chief executive officer of Corona Regional Medical Center, where the seven adult Turpin children are now being treated.

The six minors taken from the home are being treated at a separate facility, Uffer said.

RELATED VIDEO: People Explains: Parents Arrested After Their 13 Children Allegedly Found Shackled and Malnourished

“As I have talked to the nurses — some are the same ages as some of these people — I think every one of us has a sense of how fortunate we are in our lives that we never have had to endure what they have had to endure,” Uffer explained. “It is a very sobering experience to see.”

Uffer told PEOPLE the adult children — five girls and two boys between the ages of 18 and 29 — “are actually pretty stable” considering what they have been through. “We are keeping them all together; we have tried to recreate a positive family environment for them so they are with their siblings, and they appear to be doing well in that environment,” he said.”

Duggar, who married Dillon King in September 2015, revealed her own childhood abuse while on Marriage Boot Camp in 2017, claiming her father once tried to run her over with a car.

She also described an instance in which her father picked her up by the throat.

“My dad was like, ‘Amy, did you brush your teeth?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah daddy.’ And he was like, ‘No you didn’t.’ And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling. He was like, ‘You will brush your teeth,’ ” says King, who reveals that the man behind the attack was her father. “And I was scared s—less.”