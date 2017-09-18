American College Student Attacked with Acid in France Hopes Suspect Receives ‘Forgiveness and Salvation’

Two of the four American woman allegedly attacked with acid at a train station in France early Sunday morning have posted to Facebook about their ordeal.

The woman have all been identified as Boston College undergraduate students from the class of 2019, according to the Massachusetts school.

Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug, and Kelsey Kosten, were all treated and released from Hôpital de la Timone in Marseille, University Spokesman Jack Dunn confirmed Sunday.

Kaufman, Krug, and Siverling are enrolled in the college’s Paris program, and Kosten is a student at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark.

French authorities are not considering the incident a terrorist attack, the AP reported. The suspect, a 41-year-old woman described by French authorities as having “a psychiatric history,” has been taken into custody, The New York Times reports.

“To fill in those who have not heard, three of my friends and I were attacked this morning at a Marseille train station by a woman suffering from a mental illness,” Krug posted. “She threw a weak solution of hydrochloric acid at us from a water bottle, which got in one of my eyes and one of my friend’s eyes. We were all treated at a local hospital and are anticipating a quick recovery.”

Siverling wrote she wasn’t injured in the attack, adding that the French police and the U.S. Consulate “have been wonderful and we are so thankful for that”.

“I pray that the attacker would be healed from her mental illness in the name of Jesus and receive the forgiveness and salvation that can only come from Him,” she added.

A source tells PEOPLE that one of the students’ quick thinking may have prevented the injuries from being worse. She was able to rush to a station kiosk, grab bottles of water and wash out the eyes of her friends.

The coordinator of the Boston College program in Paris is heading to Marseilles and will escort the four up to Paris, another source tells PEOPLE.

“It appears that the students are fine, considering the circumstances, though they may require additional treatment for burns,” said Nick Gozik, director of BC’s Office of International Programs. “We have been in contact with the students and their parents and remain in touch with French officials and the U.S. Embassy regarding the incident.”