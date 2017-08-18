American Confirmed Dead in the Spain Attacks That Killed 14

An American citizen was killed in a pair of vehicle attacks in Spain on Thursday and early Friday that left 14 dead, the U.S. State Department has confirmed.

Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state, announced the death on Friday as he said authorities were in the process of “still confirming the injuries and deaths of others.”

Additional details about the slain victim were not immediately available.

“Obviously we express our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this individual and obviously the others who have suffered loss of life,” Tillerson said, “and we offer our thoughts and prayers to their families as they’re going to be dealing with a very, very tough few days ahead of them.”

According to the state department, a second American suffered minor injuries in the attacks but further details were not released, NBC News reports.

According to authorities, the attacks began on Thursday afternoon in Barcelona, Spain, along Las Ramblas, a popular pedestrian and shopping area, when a van plowed through dozens of people there and killed 13.

After midnight on Friday, there was a separate vehicle attack in the Spanish resort town of Cambrils. A woman injured in that incident has since died, officials announced on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 14.

Police are still seeking the driver in the Barcelona attack, for which ISIS claimed responsibility, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

No claim of responsibility has reportedly been made about the incident in Cambrils.