American Couple Caught Up in London Terror Attack Will ‘Carry On’ with Their Vacation

A Connecticut couple is determined to finish their London vacation after witnessing the aftermath of Wednesday’s deadly car and knife attack outside U.K. Parliament, which killed five people and injured dozens more.

“We’re gonna carry on with our vacation. We’re not gonna let it stop us,” Bradford Buck told ABC News on Thursday morning. “Hope to finish our sight-seeing while were here in London.”

Buck’s comments echo what British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday night: that the survivors would “move forward together” and not be divided by the assault.

“Londoners, and others from around the world who have come here to visit this great city, will get up and go about their day as normal,” she said, adding, “We will all move forward together, never going in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

Buck and his wife, Joanne, told ABC they were exploring London and had just left an underground subway station when they happened upon the chaotic scene on Westminster Bridge — where authorities say an armed attacker plowed through pedestrians in an SUV.

“When we came up from the underground — right opposite Big Ben and Parliament — we saw all this commotion going on,” Bradford told ABC. “Looked over, it was a car crashed into the gate, door open and it was a man down right next to the car all curled up.”

Police said an assailant careened his car through one of the busiest and most recognizable parts of Britain’s capital about 2:40 p.m. local time, hitting dozens of pedestrians before crashing into the gate outside the Palace of Westminster during Prime Minister’s Questions time.

The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead by guards, the BBC and other outlets reported.

The dead include both the officer and attacker, London’s Metropolitan police said. Forty people were also injured.

Bradford told ABC News that he saw several police officers with guns swarm the area in the moments after the attack.

“This is not good. So I told our friend Kathy and my wife, Joanne, to get behind some columns that were right next to us and get behind that,” he recalled.

“Then we still were in kind of a shock,” he continued, “and then after another few more minutes, I said, … ‘Let’s get out of here.’ ”

Joanne described the whole situation as “surreal.”

“You’re seeing what’s going on, but it’s almost not processing at the same time,” she told ABC. “Just saw the machine guns and knew we had to take cover quickly.”

Bradford said “the mood in London” has been positive since the attack. Many city residents have banded together to show their resilience in the face of the violence.

“The mood in London — I mean, the people are great,” he told ABC. “They’re going about their business.”

Authorities have described the attack as terrorism. Prime Minister May said the attacker was British-born and known to authorities, the Associated Press reports.

In the wake of the incident, authorities arrested eight people in raids around Britain, according to CNN. Their connection to the attack was not immediately clear.