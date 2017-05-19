Passenger Detained After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Cockpit of American Airlines Flight

A man was detained on Friday after allegedly trying to break into the cockpit of an American Airline Flight 31 bound for Honolulu, Hawaii from LAX.

According to ABC News, the man was waiting for the bathroom near the cockpit when a flight attendant asked him to sit down. The man was carrying a laptop and reportedly tried the cockpit door before he was subdued.

In a statement to the outlet, American Airlines said that law enforcement met the plane once it landed in Honolulu. The plane was escorted by two F-22 fighter jets for the rest of the flight following the incident.

The Department of Homeland Security stated in a tweet that the passenger was detained once the plane landed.

“At this time, there are no other reports of disruptions to flights,” the statement read. “We continue to monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution and will provide updates as necessary.”

Greeted by the FBI in Hawaii. #fbi #police #hawaii #homelandsecurity A post shared by bplus.noisefloor.dnb (@bplus.noisefloor.dnb) on May 19, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

According to Hawaii News Now, the man appeared to be intoxicated. A fellow passenger posted a video of the suspect on Instagram, being walked off the plane with his wrists in handcuffs.

“Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my light from LA to Honolulu,” the passenger wrote in the caption. “We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews. I’ve never seen anything like this.”