Saved by a Miracle: Ticket Counter Agent Rescues Teen Girls from Suspected Human Trafficking Plot

An American Airlines employee has been credited with preventing two teenage girls from a potentially dangerous trip.

In summer 2017, Denice Miracle, a Customer Service Agent at Sacremento International Airport in California, was working at the ticket counter when a 15-year-old and 17-year-old approached her to check in for their flight to New York.

“Between the two of them, they had a bunch of small bags. It seemed to me as if they were running away from home,” Miracle said, in a statement just released by American Airlines. “They kept looking at each other in a way that seemed fearful and anxious. I had a gut feeling that something just wasn’t right.”

In fact, there were several obvious red flags: The girls were unsupervised and had no forms of identification to legitimize their first class tickets – which they did not realize were one way. In addition, records showed the credit card used to reserve their tickets was in neither of their names.

Miracle contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department Airport Bureau who questioned the two girls about their predicament.

The girls allegedly told deputies they had lied to their parents about the trip, telling them that they were staying at each others’ houses. Instead, they claim they had gone to the airport under orders from a man they knew as “Drey” on Instagram.

He allegedly invited the pair to New York for the weekend to earn $2,000 doing some modeling and performing in music videos.

While Miracle was calling the sheriff’s department, one of the girls was on the phone with “Drey” for what would be the final time. Deputies’ attempts to call him back failed and just moments later, his Instagram account disappeared.

The teens, who believed their tickets were round-trip, were described as “shocked” when they were told by deputies that their flights were, in fact, one-way.

The girls’ parents were contacted by the police, who informed their families that their daughters were believed to be victims of attempted human trafficking.

This is not the first time an airline employee has been credited with rescuing a child at risk of human trafficking.

Earlier this month an Alaskian Airlines flight attendant, Shelia Fedrick, revealed she discovered a young teen with an older man on a flight back in 2011. Sensing something was wrong, she told NBC, that she left a note in a bathroom which the girl responded to saying she needed help.