Boyfriend, 17, Suspected in Young Pregnant Mother’s Shooting Death: Police

California police suspect the teenage boyfriend of Amber Baker, a 20-year-old pregnant woman found dead in her bedroom last month, was responsible for her killing, PEOPLE confirms.

Police said the 17-year-old boyfriend and another teen, 18-year-old Gabriel Garza, are wanted in connection with Baker’s death in Fresno, California. It was not immediately clear why the suspects were not in custody or if police believe they are at-large or still in Fresno.

Baker was shot inside her apartment on Feb. 26, according to Lt. Joe Gomez of the Fresno Police Department.

(PEOPLE does not identify juveniles accused of crimes unless they are being tried as adults.)

Baker, who was six weeks pregnant, was discovered dead in her bed after hosting a small party in the apartment she shared with her 4-month old son, Ayden, sister Cassie and three other women, the Fresno Bee reports.

At around 5:45 a.m. that February day, police responded to a 911 call made by an unknown caller reporting the shooting, according to Your Central Valley.

Investigators believe the two suspects were in Baker’s apartment when she was killed, Fresno police Lt. Dave Madrigal tells PEOPLE.

A friend, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Guizar, is also wanted but for unrelated robbery charges, Madrigal says, adding that police claim Guizar was “indirectly involved” in Baker’s death.

Police have not released a motive for the killing. PEOPLE could not immediately reach any of the three teenage suspects identified by investigators.

Cassie told the Bee that she hardly knew any of the people Baker had invited over the night she died. Cassie said she left the apartment after an argument with Baker and remembered having a bad feeling about the group.

“Maybe it was the friends she started hanging out with,” Cassie told the paper. “I didn’t think about [the strange feeling] until [Sunday] morning, when I got the phone call.”

Hours after her death, Baker’s friends and family held a small vigil for the slain mother.

“I want the world to know how special my daughter was and the spirit she had and I want everyone to see her giving, kind heart,” Baker’s father, Vance Baker, previously told PEOPLE. “She didn’t deserve this.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral expenses.