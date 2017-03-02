Father Heartbroken After Daughter Is Killed in Bed Next to 4-Month-Old Son: ‘We Are Crushed’

The father of a 20-year-old California woman who was fatally shot Sunday morning while her 4-month-old son laid next to her is opening up about his family’s grief.

“We are sad, mad and confused and out hearts are split wide open,” Amber Baker’s father, Vance Baker, tells PEOPLE. “We can’t even focus on nothing but Amber. And this sad death to my daughter is so unfair.”

Police have not announced any leads or suspects in Amber’s death, but have revealed that several people were in the woman’s Fresno apartment when she killed, ABC 30 reports. She was reportedly at least six weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

“I want the world to know how special my daughter was and the spirit she had and I want everyone to see her giving, kind heart,” Vance says. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Baker confirmed to PEOPLE that Amber’s young son, Ayden, was in bed with her at the time of the death, but said the little boy was not injured and “is safe.”

Amber’s sister, Cassie, told the Fresno Bee that Amber had invited some friends to her apartment on Saturday night, noting that at least seven people were there.

“Who would want to do this to her?” Cassie told the Bee. “Me and her, we were unstoppable together.”

Baker spoke highly of his daughter, noting that Amber had let him, her aunt, her sister Cassie and Cassie’s son live with him while he searched for work.

“We were just a family,” he tells PEOPLE. “We all loved living with each other.”

Now, Baker says he and his family have “no hope” and are “crushed.” He adds that he and his family were kicked out of the home in the wake of Amber’s death.

“We are so depressed and we can’t even focus on how to get our heart well,” he says.

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to cover funeral costs.

“Amber had a zest for life, her smile was contagious,” the family wrote on the page. “She brought laughter and smiles to all. Amber leaves behind a 4-month-old beautiful baby boy, Ayden. Her baby was the light of her life.”