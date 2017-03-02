5 Things to Know: Case of Pregnant California Mom Killed While Lying in Bed with 4-Month-Old Son

Friends and family of Amber Baker gathered at a small vigil in Fresno, California, on Sunday, just hours after the 20-year-old was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment.

Baker had invited a few friends over to her Griffith Garden apartment on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Bee. Police have since revealed that several people were in the apartment when she was fatally shot while her 4-month old son, Ayden, laid next to her uninjured, ABC 30 reports.

“I want the world to know how special my daughter was and the spirit she had and I want everyone to see her giving, kind heart,” Baker’s father, Vance Baker, tells PEOPLE. “She didn’t deserve this.”

Here are five things you need to know about the death of the young mother:

1. She Was Found Dead Next to Her Infant Son — And Was About Six Weeks Pregnant

Baker’s sister, Cassie, who also lived in the apartment, told the Bee that she learned of her sister’s death through one of their roommates who said she was the one who found Baker dead in the bedroom.

“Who would want to do this to her?” Cassie said of her sister. “Me and her, we were unstoppable together.”

Little Ayden was found uninjured next to the woman, Vance tells PEOPLE, adding that the infant “is safe.”

Baker was about six weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to ABC.

2. She Had a Gathering at Her Apartment the Night Before Her Death

Cassie told the Bee that at least seven people were at the apartment Sunday morning after Baker invited a few friends over Saturday night.

Cassie added that she hardly knew any of the people Baker had invited over to the apartment. She said that she left the apartment after an argument with Amber, but recalled feeling that something was amiss about the crowd.

“Maybe it was the friends she started hanging out with,” Baker told the publication. “I didn’t think about [the strange feeling] until [Sunday] morning, when I got the phone call.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

3. Amber Had a ‘Zest for Life’

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to cover funeral costs, and remembered the young mother on the site.

“Amber had a zest for life, her smile was contagious,” the family wrote on the page. “She brought laughter and smiles to all. Amber leaves behind a 4-month-old beautiful baby boy, Ayden. Her baby was the light of her life.”

Vance told PEOPLE that he wants “every one to know how great Amber truly was.”

“We are sad, mad and confused and our hearts are split wide open,” Vance said. “We can’t even focus on nothing but Amber. And this sad death to my daughter is so unfair.”

Vance added that he and his family are “crushed.”

“We are so depressed and we can’t even focus on how to get our heart well,” he said.

4. There Are No Suspects

Police told ABC that investigators are speaking to every one who was in the home at the time of the woman’s death.

“The detectives are currently at the autopsy for the victim, trying to determine who was involved,” Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department told ABC on Monday. “A lot of people were here when we got here, and we’ve been working on the case since we got it [Sunday] morning.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Cassie told the station that the family doesn’t know why anyone would want to target Baker. She said the the only possible reason she could think of is that Baker came in to some money due to her tax refund.

“The only thing I can think of is that everybody could see that she had money. Everybody knew she got her taxes back,” Cassie said. “Honestly, that’s the only thing I can think of because my sister was just too nice. She was too kindhearted, she loved everyone.”

5. The Person Who Reported the Shooting Was Allegedly Not Cooperative During 911 Call

Authorities responded to the shooting at the Griffith Garden apartments at around 5:45 a.m. and said the person who reported the incident was not cooperative during the phone call, according to Your Central Valley.

Gomez said Baker was shot in her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I just wished I had all the details, all of them,” Cassie told Your Central Valley. “I just want to know if she suffered, or did she go fast, I just wish I was here for her.”