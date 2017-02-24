Update: Missing 6-Year-Old Girl Safely Recovered After Allegedly Being Taken by Her Father

Update: The New York State police announced that Aylin Hernandez has been safely recovered.

AMBER ALERT CANCEL: Bridgeport Police are cancelling the AMBER Alert activated regarding Aylin Hernandez. The child was safely recovered. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 24, 2017

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have issued a New York State AMBER Alert for a 6-year-old girl, believed to be abducted by her father — a suspect in a fatal stabbing.

The girl, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, is described by police as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4′ 0″ and weighs about 55 pounds. It is unknown what clothing the girl was seen wearing.

Her father, Oscar Hernandez, was last seen traveling on Jennings Street in the Bronx, New York — driving a 2017 Grey Hyundai Sonata, license plate AG91925. He is described as a 39-years-old Hispanic male, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

Oscar is a suspect of a homicide in a building in Bridgeport, where police found two victims stabbed around 2:45 a.m. Friday. At least one is dead, police told multiple news outlets.

The Connecticut Post quotes a police source as saying the victim is Aylin’s mother.

The America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response alert was sent at 3:30 a.m. local time on Friday. Police originally thought Oscar had rented gray Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates.

Police ask anyone who sees the father and daughter to contact 911 immediately.