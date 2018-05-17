'Amazing Mother' Appears in Court on Charges She Abused Her 10 Kids Under the Age of 13

Ina Rogers, a California mother who is accused of abusing her 10 children — all under the ages of 13 — pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the multiple charges in the case, PEOPLE confirms.

Rogers, 31, made her first court appearance following her arrest in March, after authorities say her kids were found living in their Fairfield home surrounded by feces and garbage.

She was originally arrested on suspicion of child neglect, but on Wednesday prosecutors upgraded her charges to include nine felony counts of child abuse. She also faces a tenth charge of cruelty to child by endangering health.

In April, Rogers was released after posting $10,000 bail, according to jail records. In court this week, however, she was deemed a danger to her children and taken into custody in lieu of an increased $495,000 bail, prosecutors said.

Rogers’ children were recovered after her 12-year-old son went missing on March 31. Police located and returned the boy but then searched the family’s residence out of concern for the child’s safety, according to a previous news release from Fairfield police.

During the search, officers found nine other children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, allegedly living in what police described as “squalor and unsafe conditions.”

Fairfield Police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said during a news conference on Monday that feces, garbage and rotten food littered the floor of the home, according to local TV station KNTV.

The investigation following Rogers’ arrest in March uncovered “a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children,” police alleged Monday, KNTV reported.

Sharon Henry, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County, said at a news conference that the alleged abuse was done with a “sadistic purpose,” according to the The Washington Post.

Rogers’s husband, Jonathan Allen, was also arrested in the case, after a weeks-long investigation. He has been charged with seven counts of felony torture and nine counts of felony child abuse, according to jail records.

Documents allege he caused “extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

On Monday, speaking to local media outside her home, Rogers called herself an “amazing mother,” according to the Washington Post.

But court records obtained by local news station KTVU allege Rogers burned her children with scalding water, shot them with a BB gun and crossbows and waterboarded them as punishment.

Rogers told reporters that three years ago her children were photographed and interviewed by social services after she “mentioned something” that prompted a home visit, according to NBC.

“Nothing was founded, my kids were placed back with me,” she reportedly said.

Allen has also defended himself, speaking out from behind bars in a TV interview published earlier this week. He also denied the abuse accusations and said he was a “loving parent.”

Attorney information for both Rogers and Allen was unavaiable Wednesday.

Allen has pleaded not guilty and is behind bars in lieu of $5.2 million bail, according to the Post.