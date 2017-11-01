Amanda Knox Mourns Meredith Kercher on 10-Year Anniversary of Her Murder: ‘I Miss Her’

Ten years ago, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher was murdered in Perugia, Italy.

Her roommate, Amanda Knox, was arrested — and twice convicted — for the November 1, 2007 killing. She spent four years in prison during the detention and prosecution before being freed on appeal. In 2015, Italy’s highest court eventually exonerated her and then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito. A third person, Rudy Guede, was also convicted of Kercher’s murder and remains behind bars.

Ten years to the day of Kercher’s murder, Knox is writing about her feelings in a new essay, entitled “Mourning Meredith.” The essay was published on WestsideSeattle.com.

“Ten years ago tonight, my friend was raped and murdered by a burglar when she was home alone in the apartment we shared while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy,” Knox, 30, writes.

She then recounts several memories she has of Kercher.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“My memories of Meredith are buried beneath the horrific autopsy photos and crime scene footage I saw, the slurs I was called, the death threats I received (and still receive), the false accusations I fought, the years of wrongful imprisonment I endured, the multiple trials and slanderous headlines that juxtaposed our names and faces, unfairly interlocking her death with my identity,” she writes.

“There are some people who believe I have no right to mourn Meredith,” she writes. “They believe that I had something to do with her murder—I didn’t—or that Meredith has been forgotten in the wake of my own struggle for justice—she hasn’t.”

Knox concludes by saying that the day should belong to those who truly mourn Kercher’s death. “She is painfully missed by everyone who loved her,” she writes. “I miss her, and I’m grateful for the memories of our time together.”