Amanda Knox Makes Her Instagram Public After 2 Years: ‘No More Hoarding All My Amazing Cat Videos’

Amanda Knox has revealed her private Instagram to the world. And it’s as full of photos of herself, her boyfriend, her friends and her cats as … most other Instagram accounts.

Knox — who was at the center of international scrutiny during a years-long investigation into the 2007 death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy, which ended in Knox’s murder conviction being overturned by Italy’s highest court in 2015 — announced on Tuesday that she had made her social media account available to all a little more than two years after its first post.

“What’s happening? Well, I made my Instagram public,” she wrote on Twitter. “No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos.”

Among her recent posts are two shots earlier this month from a fairy tale-themed photoshoot in Germany’s Black Forest, with Knox, 29, dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and her boyfriend, Christopher Robinson, dressed as the Big Bad Wolf. (PEOPLE confirms that Knox did travel to Europe but didn’t go back to Italy.)

Other recent posts show Knox’s travels in France and Germany with Robinson as well as scenes from her life in her hometown of Seattle.

In April, she posted a selfie wearing a shirt with the phrase “it could happen to you” and an illustration of a pair of handcuffs — an apparent nod to the cause of exonerating the wrongfully convicted.

The caption with her photo referenced Brian Banks, who served years in prison for a rape he didn’t commit.

Knox has for several years supported the Innocence Project and other efforts on behalf of exonerated prisoners and the wrongfully accused. On Instagram, she documented her trips to the annual Innocence Network Conference, which she said she first attended in 2014.

As she wrote in an op-ed for CNN a year later, “The victims of wrongful conviction are deserving of justice and help. The dedicated persons involved in Innocence Projects throughout the United States, and now throughout the world, provide the necessary resources for those wrongfully convicted to be set free.

“They also provide the crucial network of support for those set free to reclaim their lives in freedom—something I was reminded of when I attended the recent Innocence Network conference in 2015, fully exonerated and eager to give back the support I have received to those who are still fighting.”

• Reporting by ELIZABETH LEONARD