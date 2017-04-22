Amanda Knox Could Have Left Italy Before Her Arrest but Chose to Stay to ‘Help’ the Investigation

It was an international murder case that captivated the world.

American college student Amanda Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were charged with the 2007 death of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, who was sexually assaulted and found fatally stabbed in the Italian apartment she shared with Knox. Both Knox and Sollecito were convicted after police said DNA evidence linked them to the crime – but then were acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court because of “stunning flaws” in the investigation and a lack of evidence.

The Amanda Knox story became international news and landed on the cover of PEOPLE.

As the tenth anniversary of the murder approaches, the Reelz Channel revisits the saga in its docuseries, Scandal Made Me Famous, and reveals that Knox had the opportunity to leave Italy before she was ever incarcerated, but chose to stay.

“Amanda called her mother at the time of the discovery of the murder,” the Knox family spokesman, David Marriott, tells the show. “Her mother said, ‘do you want to come home?’ And she said, ‘No, I wanna stay and help.’ ”

It was a fateful decision that resulted in Knox spending nearly four years in jail before she was set free.

Knox was interrogated extensively by Italian officials. “This was a young, lovely, trusting, sweet American girl,” Marriott says. “She really did not understand Italian very well at the time she was interrogated.”

Marriott also talks to the show about the media firestorm surrounding the case. “The volume of material that was produced by the tabloid media was a big hurdle for us to overcome,” he explains. “Salacious headlines, stories that Amanda was competing with her mother for men, that was the most ridiculous thing. I actually laughed when I first read that and saw that clipping. I thought, ‘You gotta be kidding me, where is this stuff coming from?’ ”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The show talks to friends and journalists who spent time with Knox throughout the scandal.

Scandal Made Me Famous combines reenactments, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen photos and video to tell the story of infamous crimes. The show is hosted by PEOPLE Senior Writer Steve Helling.