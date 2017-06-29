The Twists and Turns of the Amanda Knox Case: 2 Convictions, 2 Acquittals and Her Life Now

7. OVERTURNED!

However, in March 2015, Italy's highest appeals court surprisingly overturns the second conviction, once again exonerating Knox and Sollecito of the charges — this time for good. The court finds the police and prosecutors in the case showed "stunning weakness," ruling, "There was no shortage of glaring errors in the underlying fabric of the sentence in question." Knox released a statement following the decision thanking the Supreme Court for their decision: "The knowledge of my innocence has given me strength in the darkest times of this ordeal. And throughout this ordeal, I have received invaluable support from family, friends, and strangers. To them, I say: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness has sustained me."