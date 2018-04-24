Allison Mack Reached Out to Emma Watson on Twitter to Tell Her About Alleged Sex Group

Allison Mack did her best to tell Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson all about her controversial self-help group Nxivm.

In tweets written to the Harry Potter actress in 2016 and unearthed by Business Insider, Mack reached out to Watson, 28, about an “amazing women’s movement” she wanted to speak to the actress about, although she never mentioned Nxivm by name in her tweets.

“.@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open,” Mack, 35, tweeted.

One month later, in February 2016, Mack tweeted at Watson again, writing, “.@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat.”

Despite appearing to not hear anything from Watson, Mack tweeted at her again in March.

“@TheCathyJensen @EmWatson Thank you for the bump up! Would love to chat with a fellow change-maker! #InternationalWomensDay,” she wrote.

Watson was not the only artist she reached out to. Mack also tweeted at Kelly Clarkson in July 2013.

“@kelly_clarkson I heard through the grapevine that you’re a fan of Smallville. I’m a fan of yours as well! I’d love to chat sometime,” Mack tweeted.

The Smallville actress was arrested Friday morning and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor in conspiracy in connection with Nxivm, which one former member has described as a “cult.”

Mack — best known for her years-long role as Chloe Sullivan on The WB’s Smallville — faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted on all of her charges.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, Mack was allegedly “one of the women in the first level of the pyramid immediately below Raniere.”

As such, she allegedly had “slaves” underneath her, according to the statement, which claims Mack “directly or implicitly required” two women “to engage in sexual activity with Raniere.”

“In exchange, for this, Mack received financial and other benefits from Raniere,” the statement alleges.

She was set to be arraigned in federal court in New York City later Friday, according to the statement. During her appearance there, she pleaded not guilty, according to the New York Post.

Jennifer Pastiloff, a writer and yoga instructor, told PEOPLE the actress followed her on Twitter in 2014, which was followed by email exchanges with Mack.

“She seemed really sweet,” Pastiloff told PEOPLE exclusively.

But that impression soon changed when Mack began writing her about “intensive workshops,” which the actress described as “the most profound and awesome thing I have ever done.”

Pastiloff says that at that point, she became wary.

“My radar went off when she wrote that these workshops would help me ‘close some gaps you may be finding,’” Pastiloff said, sharing a May 30, 2014, email purportedly from Mack. “I remember thinking there was something weird about this, something sketchy.”

“To me, what she was talking about sounded like a cult,” Pastiloff said. “It was bizarre. I thought that’s probably how they get them in, with these workshops. Would you have gone after that email? I had zero desire to ever go to this thing, ever. I think I didn’t really want to connect with her because if we had, I might have gone to one of these workshops and then who knows?”