Allison Mack Released from Jail Into Her Parents' Custody — But Will Remain Under House Arrest

Allison Mack was released from jail but will remain under house arrest at her parents’ home when she returns to California.

The Smallville actress, 35, was escorted away from a Brooklyn, New York, federal court on Tuesday after posting a $5 million bond.

Mack appeared withdrawn as she stepped out amid photographers while holding on to her legal representation wearing a black T-shirt, a jean jacket, striped pants, sneakers and a black backpack with her hair in a ponytail.

The actress is facing three charges in connection with Nxivm, a controversial self-help group, whose co-founder Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico in March on the same three accusations.

Allison Mack Drew Angerer/Getty

Allison Mack Drew Angerer/Getty

As a condition of her release, she will be under home detention at her parents’ house and be monitored electronically. She will also be barred from associating with any former or current members of Nxivm.

The actress and Raniere are accused of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy for their alleged roles in running a secretive sub-group within Nxivm involving “masters” and “slaves.”

Allison Mack stepping out of a Brooklyn federal courthouse Drew Angerer/Getty

Mack, who appeared for years as Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted on all of her charges. She reportedly pleaded not guilty during her first court appearance in the case, in New York City, on Friday.

Once she is released, Mack will stay in the Central District of California, a court jurisdiction that covers both Central and Southern California, according to authorities.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Authorities tell PEOPLE that Mack’s original bond request was denied Friday because the judge wanted to ensure a “substantial” monetary amount. The $5-million amount was agreed upon by both the defense and the prosecution.

Mack’s next court date, a status conference on her case, is set for May 3.