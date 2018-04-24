Allison Mack Granted $5M Bond in Sex Trafficking Case — But She Can't Talk to Nxivm Members

Actress Allison Mack has been granted bond in her sex trafficking case and will relocate to California where she will remain under house arrest as her prosecution proceeds, PEOPLE confirms.

A federal judge in New York on Tuesday afternoon granted Mack’s release on $5 million bond, authorities say.

Mack, 35, faces three charges in connection with Nxivm, a controversial self-help group based out of Albany, New York, whose co-founder Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico in March on the same three accusations.

Both Mack and Raniere, 57, are accused of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy for their alleged roles in running a secretive sub-group within Nxivm involving “masters” and “slaves.”

Mack, who appeared for years as Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted on all of her charges. She reportedly pleaded not guilty during her first court appearance in the case, in New York City, on Friday. She has previously discussed her connection with Raniere. “Over the course of several years, Mr. Raniere mentored Allison in her study of acting and music,” her website stated until her arrest (after which it was taken offline). It was unclear later Tuesday if Mack has yet posted her bond amount, authorities say. As a condition of her release, she will be under home detention and be monitored electronically. She will also be barred from associating with any former or current members of Nxivm. Allison Mack in 2017 Todd Williamson/Getty Keith Raniere

Once she is released, Mack will stay in the Central District of California, a court jurisdiction that covers both Central and Southern California, according to authorities.

Authorities tell PEOPLE that Mack’s original bond request was denied Friday because the judge wanted to ensure a “substantial” monetary amount. The $5-million amount was agreed upon by both the defense and the prosecution.

Mack’s next court date, a status conference on her case, is set for May 3.

On Friday, Mack and federal prosecutors disclosed that they were negotiating her possible plea.

In a joint petition, obtained by PEOPLE, both sides asked the court to exclude the next several days from the larger period of time under which Mack’s speedy trial must begin. The application shows the parties sought the exclusion “because they are engaged in plea negotiations, which they believe are likely to result in a disposition of this case without trial.”

The prosecution and defense “require an exclusion of time in order to focus efforts on plea negotiations without the risk that they would not, despite their diligence, have reasonable time for effective preparation for trial,” the petition continues.

A representative for Mack has declined to comment to PEOPLE on her arrest. Her attorney, Sean Stephen Buckley, has not returned requests for comment.

Raniere’s lawyer could not be reached by PEOPLE. He has yet to be arraigned.

Nxivm did not respond to numerous requests for comment from PEOPLE but issued a statement in support of Raniere soon after his arrest, writing in part: “We are currently working with the authorities to demonstrate his innocence and true character.”

In the fall, the group denounced a New York Times article about them as “a criminal product of criminal minds.”